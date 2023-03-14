'Into The Wild' With Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan And Sons Taimur And Jeh. See Africa Pics

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

It's vacation time for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The couple has jetted off to Africa with their kids - Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. On Tuesday, Kareena treated her Insta family to photos from their visit to a wildlife park. In the first image, Saif Ali Khan, looking uber cool in a blue t-shirt and jeans, is happily posing for the camera, while Taimur and Jeh can be seen looking at a giraffe. In the caption, the actress wrote, "And so the adventure begin... God bless Africa."

In the next photo, Kareena Kapoor can be seen walking with her younger son Jeh and captioned the image as "Into the wild with my boy," followed by a heart emoticon.

Check out the posts below:

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were clicked with their sons Taimur and Jeh at the airport. Kareena and Taimur were spotted twinning in a white t-shirt, black pants and grey jacket. Saif, on the other hand, wore a blue shirt, joggers and a matching jacket.

Check out the pictures of the Pataudi family from the airport below:

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor had a blast on Holi with her little boys Taimur and Jeh. The actress shared several adorable pictures of her sons playing with colours and captioned it as "Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu) Spreading color, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi."

Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush.