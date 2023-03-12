Kareena Kapoor Sends Love To Birthday Boy Kiaan. Bonus - Cute Pic Of Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan Raj Kapoor, who is celebrating his birthday today (March 12), has received an adorable wish from his Maasi (aunt) Kareena Kapoor. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress shared a cute picture featuring her elder son Taimur Ali Khan and birthday boy, Kiaan. In the image, Kiaan can be seen busy on a phone while little Taimur leans on him and poses for the camera. Along with a photo, she wrote a sweet birthday note that read, "Happy Birthday precious Kiu Big brother to our boys forever... love you so much! #LoloKaBabaKaBirthday @therealkarismakapoor."

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Neetu Kapoor's daughter, has also shared a throwback picture on her Instagram stories to wish her dear nephew Kiaan. In the image, Kiaan can be seen posing with his mom Karisma and grandfather Randhir Kapoor. Riddhima's birthday note read, "Happy happiest bday darling Kiaan," followed by a heart emoticon."

On Saturday, Karisma Kapoor celebrated her daughter Samaira Kapoor's 18th birthday. The actress shared several pictures from the celebrations that show Samaira in a black ensemble. She can be seen posing for the camera with her birthday cake. Sharing the post, Karisma wrote, "Happy 18th birthday to my baby girl #mamasworld." Soon after she shared the post, her BFF Amrita Arora commented, "Samaaaa baby happy 18 our cutie." Saba Ali Khan wrote, "Happy 18th Birthday Samaira Masha'Allah!"

Kareena Kapoor also shared an adorable birthday post featuring a cute picture of Samaira and Jeh Ali Khan. Kareena's birthday note read, "Lolo's baby girl is 18... Our darling Sama is ready to fly. Take on the world my girl... 'cause I'm always here to protect and love you forever... Happy 18th birthday Samaira..." Take a look below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X.