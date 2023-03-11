To Birthday Girl Samaira, With Love From Aunt Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan )

Kareena Kapoor can't keep calm. Reason? It's her niece Samaira's birthday today. She turns 18. Samaira is Karisma Kapoor's daughter with her ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. Karisma and Sanjay are also parents to a son named Kiaan. To mark the special day, Kareena Kapoor has shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. She has also shared a picture of Karisma and Samaira from the birthday party. The next one is a throwback candid moment featuring Samaira and Kareena's younger son Jeh. The last pic has our hearts. We can see Karisma and Samaira sharing a hug. Kareena, in the caption, wrote, “Lolo's baby girl is 18... Our darling Sama is ready to fly. Take on the world, my girl... Because I am always here to protect and love you forever…Happy 18th birthday Samaira.” Kareena's fans and friends from the industry have flooded the comments section. BFF Malaika Arora wrote, “Happy birthday our darling, Sama.” Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi said, “Happy happy birthday Samaira [red heart] 18th ..Mahsha'Allah!” Actor Sanjay Kapoor too dropped a birthday wish for Samaira. “Happy birthday, Samaira.” Mallika Bhatt said, “Happy birthday darling, Sama.” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra added red hearts under the post. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Samaira.”

Malaika Arora too wrote a cute birthday message for Samaira. The actress has shared a picture featuring Karisma Kapoor and Samaira on Instagram Stories. The mother-daughter duo look stunning in black ensembles. The text attached to the pic read, “Baby Sama is all grown up into a beautiful lady… Happy 18th [red heart emojis.”

Amrita Arora has also shared a cute post for Samaira on Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Happy 18 my darling baby girl Samaaaa… Love you.”

Karisma Kapoor will be next seen in Brown: The First Case, directed by Abhinay Deo.