Karisma Kapoor's Daughter Samaira Turns 16. See Pics From Her Birthday Festivities

Karisma Kapoor shared a set of happy pictures on her Instagram profile on Thursday. The reason behind her ear-to-ear grin, you ask? Well, it's her daughter Samaira's 16th birthday today. Karisma posted a throwback from her daughter's childhood days. She also shared pictures from her Samaira's birthday festivities at their home. Karisma and the birthday girl can be seen happily posing with the cakes (there were 3). Samaira is Karisma Kapoor's daughter with her ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. Karisma and Sanjay are also parents to a son named Kiaan. "You will always be my little princess. Happy 16th birthday. #mybabygirl #happybirthday," Karisma Kapoor captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Samaira's aunt Kareena Kapoor wrote this in the birthday greeting: "You call me Bebo Ma for a reason...Cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to. Always got you my girl. Forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy. I love you our first born baby. Happy birthday, Samu."

Karisma Kapoor's breakout film was the 1996 romantic-drama Raja Hindustaani, opposite Aamir Khan. She featured in several hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. Apart from commercially successful films, Karisma also starred in critically acclaimed movies like Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few. She was last seen in the web-series Mentalhood. Karisma Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the 1991 film Prem Qaidi.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are the daughters of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. They are the granddaughters of renowned actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Their cousin Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) is also a Bollywood actor.