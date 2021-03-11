Kareena Kapoor's Niece Samaira, 16 Today, Calls Her 'Bebo Ma' Because...

Kareena Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has the sweetest birthday wish for her niece Samaira. The actress, on Thursday, made a trip down memory lane and dug out an old photograph of herself and her sister Karisma Kapoor's children Samaira and Kiaan. Posting the throwback photo in her birthday post for Samaira, Kareena shared that her niece calls her "Bebo Ma" because she is the one who Samaira turns to when mom Karisma Kapoor says no to her demands. Kareena Kapoor, who looks pretty young in the photograph, wrote: "You call me Bebo Ma for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... Always got you my girl... forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy... I love you our first born baby. Happy birthday, Samu."

Samaira and her younger brother Kiaan are Karisma Kapoor's children with her ex-husband Sanjay Kapur.

See Kareena Kapoor's birthday post for Samaira here:

Kareena Kapoor recently welcomed her second baby with her husband Saif Ali Khan. The couple are now parents to 4-year-old Taimur and a baby boy.

Check out her picture with her newborn son:

The actress, on Wednesday, shared glimpses of her hair care sessions and wrote: "Ok I'm ready for more burp cloths and diapers" and thanked hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori for the transformation.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor is known for her performances in films like Jab We Met, Ra.One, Tashan, Good Newwz, 3 Idiots, Heroine, Aitraaz, Kurbaan, Talaash, Asoka, Bodyguard, Omkara and Veere Di Wedding among others.

She has Karan Johar's period drama Takht and Lal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan lined up.