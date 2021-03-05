Hey Karisma Kapoor, The 90s Called. They Want The Chiffon Saree Back

Karisma Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor is back with the guessing game. A quick glimpse through her Instagram profile clearly established her love for two things - throwbacks and guessing games. The actress often shares her popular looks from Nineties' films and asks her Instafam to guess the name of her film. On Friday, the actress shared a throwback picture, in which she can be seen dressed in a yellow chiffon saree and the picture happens to be from Switzerland. Well, guessing this one wasn't that easy given Bollywood's obsession with chiffon sarees and Switzerland in the Nineties. While the correct answer is awaited, her fans' popular guess was Jeet.

Sharing the post, Karisma Kapoor wrote in her caption: "Chiffon saree in Switzerland. #flashbackfriday. Any guesses which film this pic is from? #guessinggame."

Take a look at her post here:

Like we said earlier, the actress loves to share throwback shots from her films. Here are some more posts from Karisma Kapoor's guessing game. Check them out, you can thank us later.

Karisma Kapoor is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the granddaughter of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-granddaughter of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Her sister Kareena, cousin Ranbir Kapoor (son of late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor) are also Bollywood actors.

In terms of films, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she featured in special roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. Karisma Kapoor's last project was ALTBalaji's web-series Mentalhood.