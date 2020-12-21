On Govinda's Birthday, A Coolie No 1 Memory Shared By Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shared this photo. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor )

We still try to match Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's funky steps to the track Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha and on the actor's 57th birthday, Karisma treated us to a fantastic throwback picture that refreshed our Coolie No 1 memories. On Govinda's birthday, the makers of upcoming film Coolie No 1, which is a remake of David Dhawan's 1995 film, dropped a new song titled Mirchi Lagi Toh from the film's playlist and made Karisma Kapoor nostalgic, after which she posted a photo of herself and Govinda from the sets of the original 1995 film on her Instagram profile. It is a still from their song Main Toh Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha, a redux of which features Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan.

Sharing the photo, Karisma Kapoor wrote: "Tujhko mirchi lagi toh mai kya karu? #mondaymemories #coolieno1 #the90s."

Check out Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Now, about Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's new track, it has been sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. Sharing the song on Monday, Sara wrote: "Hasi, maza aur masti ka irada hai. Mirchi lagaane ka poora waada hai. Mauj bhi kam nahi - karana zyada hai. #MirchiLagiToh song out now!"

Watch the track here:

1995's Coolie No 1 also featured Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan and Harish Kumar.

The new film has also been directed by David Dhawan (Varun Dhawan's father). Earlier, Husnn Hai Suhaana from the upcoming film released on the Internet and in the song, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan gave a new twist to Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's quirky moves.