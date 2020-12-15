Coolie No 1 Song Mummy Kassam: Varun Dhawan And Sara Ali Khan Dance Their Hearts Out

Coolie No 1 Song Mummy Kassam: A still from the track. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

After releasing two tracks from Coolie No 1, the makers of the film have now dropped a new song titled Mummy Kassam on social media and we bet you will play this on loop. On Tuesday, Coolie No 1 makers released the third track from the film's playlist featuring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan and the peppy beats, as well as, the actors' quirky dance moves make Mummy Kassam a whole lot of entertaining. The track has been sung by Udit Narayan, Ikka Singh and Monali Thakur and it has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi. Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the song. Announcing the song's release on Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared a BTS clip from the sets of Coolie No 1 and thanked Ganesh Acharya for making his dream of dancing just like Prabhu Deva come true.

"Mass masala. I have always dreamed of doing a shot like this ever since I saw Prabhu Deva dancing in Urvashi. Thank you, Ganesh master and Ravi K Chandran for this. #mummykassam Jackky Bhagnani, thank you brother. You're truly producer no1. I remember when I first heard this song and tune. For anyone who loves this mass songs, this is a blast," wrote Varun Dhawan.

Watch Mummy Kassam from Coolie No 1 here:

In the first week of December, the first song titled Teri Bhabhi from Coolie No 1 was dropped on the Internet and the next week, peppy track Husnn Hai Suhaana was released.

Coolie No 1 is directed by Varun Dhawan's father, filmmaker David Dhawan, who also helmed the original 1995 film. The 1995 film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The new film will release on December 25.