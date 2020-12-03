Coolie No 1 Song Teri Bhabhi: Love-Struck Varun Dhawan Can't Stop Thinking About Sara Ali Khan

Coolie No 1 Song Teri Bhabhi: Varun, Sara in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights This is the first song from the film to be released

The film releases on Prime Videos on Christmas

"Coolie No 1 ka favourite gaana," tweeted Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan gave us a taste of Coolie No 1's peppy playlist as they dropped the first song from the film's soundtrack. Titled Teri Bhabhi, the foot-tapping number is all about Raju aka the titular Coolie No 1's love for Sarah, played by Sara Ali Khan. "Coolie No 1 ka favourite gaana," Varun Dhawan described the song on Twitter, which has been sung by Javed and Mohsin, also featuring Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar. Coolie No 1 is a comedy of errors, in which Raju impersonates as a wealthy businessman and gets married to Sarah. He eventually falls in love with her. As Sarah and her family get suspicious about Raju's true identity, he tries to cover one lie with another, which leads to hilarious twists and turns.

The song Teri Bhabhi offers a glimpse of Raju's feelings for Sarah - a train station becomes his stage as Raju sings around professing his love for Sarah, who is "bhabhi" (sister-in-law) to his fellow coolies. Soon, Sarah, as a figment of Raju's imagination, joins the dance party and the two set the stage - station in this case - on fire.

Watch Coolie No 1 song Teri Bhabhi here:

Coolie No 1 is filmmaker David Dhawan's remake of his original 1995 film, starring Govinda in the titular role and Karisma Kapoor as his love interest. In the new Coolie No 1, David Dhawan's son Varun has stepped into Govinda's shoes while Sara has been cast in Karisma's role. Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1is all set to premiere on Prime Videos on December 25.