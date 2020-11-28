Coolie No 1 Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan's Comedy Of Errors Is High On Energy

Coolie No 1 Trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan in a still (courtesy YouTube)

Aeeeee coolie... coolie... cooliee... the Coolie No 1 trailer is here. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's film promises a laugh riot to those who crack up to goofy and filmy one-liners. For the uninitiated, Coolie No 1 is filmmaker David Dhawan's remake of his original 1995 film, starring Govinda in the titular role and Karisma Kapoor as his love interest. In the new Coolie No 1, David Dhawan's son Varun has stepped into Govinda's shoes while Sara has been cast in Karisma's role. Just like this first one, the new Coolie No 1 too is a comedy of errors, which is set in motion by Paresh Rawal, who is a wealthy businessman named Jeffrey Rozario and wants his daughter Sarah, played by Sara Ali Khan, to be married to the richest person in the country.

In order to find Sarah the perfect husband, Rozario insults a matchmaker named Jai Kishen, played by Jaaved Jaffrey. As revenge, Jai Kishen ropes in a coolie named Raju - the titular Coolie No 1 played by Varun Dhawan - and disguises him as a filthy rich businessman named Kunwar Raj Pratap Singh and hence, the perfect suitor for Sarah. Impressed, Rozario gets Sarah and Raj Pratap Singh married but soon they sense something fishy. As they get close to discovering Raju's truth as an imposter, he cooks up a story of having a rich twin in another part of the country.

One lie leads to another, making the Coolie No 1 trailer a series of hilarious mishappenings with ROFL twists and turns.

Watch the trailer of Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 here:

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's Coolie No 1 is all set to premiere on Prime Videos on December 25.