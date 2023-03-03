How Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Lit Up This Party

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture from the party. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita hosted a birthday party for their mother Joyce, who turned 70 on Thursday. The guest list included the usual suspects - Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, her BFFs Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. Kareena was accompanied by husband Saif Ali Khan to the party. Ritesh Sidhwani and wife Dolly Sidhwani also attended the party. We also got a glimpse of the inside pictures, courtesy, Kareena, Karisma and Malaika Arora's Instagram stories. "What a wonderful night Amu and Malla. Happy birthday aunty Joyce," Kareena captioned the Instagram story.

See the inside pictures from the party here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor and sister Karisma were twinning and winning.

Screenshot of Karisma Kapoor's Instagram story.

"Too much hotness to handle," Malaika Arora captioned a post with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor and a friend.

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

See photos of guests arriving at the party:

Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor arriving at the party.

Malaika Arora wished her mom with this super cute post on her birthday. She wrote: "Ok I can't keep calm, today is my Momsy's birthday... Love you to the moon n back mom. Joyce Arora #happy70th."

Amrita Arora wished her mother with this post: "Mother ship is 70 today! I love you momma in all lifetimes you are mine. Happy birthday our powerhouse of everything Joyce Arora love you the most."

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was also seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika, based on her life. She also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform and has judged multiple TV reality shows.