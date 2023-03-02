What Malaika And Amrita Arora Posted On Mom Joyce's 70th Birthday

Malaika Arora shared this picture. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial )

It is time for celebration in the Arora household with it being Malaika and Amrita's mother Joyce Arora's 70th birthday. On the happy occasion, both sisters have shared special posts dedicated to their mom. For instance, Malaika Arora posted a bunch of images featuring her with her mother and sister. The first image has the three of them in matching all-white outfits sharing a laugh. This is followed by more images of the family. Sharing the photos, Malaika said: “Ok I can't keep calm, today is my Momsy's birthday. Love you to the moon and back mom. @joycearora #happy70th,” and added a bunch of heart emojis. Joyce Arora responded to the post with: “Love you endlessly my baby girl.”

Replying to the post, several actors and celebrities wished Joyce Arora. Aishwarya Rajinikanth said: “Wish aunty a super fab birthday and by the way both our mom's share birthday.” Shweta Bachchan, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Saba Pataudi, Farah Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Chunky Panday, Rahul Khanna, and Rhea Chakraborty too wished Joyce Arora in the comments section.

Malaika Arora also shared an image of Joyce Arora posing with a bunch of balloons at home on the occasion. One of the balloons contains the message: “Happy 70th mom.” In a note, Malaika wrote, “Mothership,” with a heart emoji.

Amrita Arora, meanwhile, shared a beautiful photo of her mother and wrote: “Mothership is 70 today. I love you momma in all lifetimes you are mine. Happy birthday to our powerhouse of everything. Love you the most,” with two heart emojis. To this, Joyce Arora said: “Love you, my baby girl. We will be together always.”

Actress Dia Mirza replied to the post saying, “Happy Birthday Aunty Joyce. Lots of love and a big big hug.” Shibani Dandekar said: “Happy birthday mamma J! sending lots of love and many hugs on your special day.” Tanishaa Mukerji and Gabriella Demetriades also wished Joyce Arora in the comments section.

Amrita Arora also shared a throwback image of her mother on Instagram Stories and wrote: “Mommy,” with several heart emojis.

She followed this up with another throwback click of the Arora sisters and their mom. She wrote: “Our eternal mom shine Joyce Arora! Happy 70th our Queen.”

Joyce Arora, Malaika and Amrita recently appeared together on the show Moving in With Malaika.