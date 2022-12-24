Inside Malaika Arora's Fam-Jam With Son Arhaan, Sister Amrita And Mom Joyce

Malaika Arora with son Arhaan Khan. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora scooped some time out of her busy schedule and spent quality time with son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora and mom Joyce Arora. She shared a couple of pictures from the fam-jam on her Instagram profile. Arhaan, who studies abroad, landed in Mumbai earlier this month for his holidays. Malaika Arora captioned the post: "Warm hugs, goofy selfies, and comfort food. Holiday season done right! Hotstar Specials Moving In With Malaika now streaming Mon-Thu 8pm only on Disney+Hotstar." Malaika's mom Joyce Arora also posted pictures with daughters Malaika and Amrita and she wrote: "Love this photograph with my darling daughters. Love you both forever."

Malaika Arora shared this post:

Joyce Arora also shared a picture from the fam-jam:

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan were married for 19 years and they got divorced in 2017. Arbaaz and Malaika are parents to 20-year-old son named Arhaan.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She is currently seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika. The series is streaming on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar.

Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.