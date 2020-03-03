Malaika Arora Went To Mom Joyce's Birthday With Son Arhaan And Plus-One Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor at Joyce Arora's birthday

The Arora sisters - Malaika and Amrita - made their mom Joyce Arora's birthday a night to remember with special celebrations at her Mumbai residence. Malaika Arora was spotted arriving at the close-knit fam-jam on Monday evening with a date. No points for guessing that Malaika's plus-one for Joyce Arora's birthday bash was none other than boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. Malaika and Arjun made a couple entry together and sent the shutterbugs into a tizzy. Malaika and Arjun, who often find themselves surrounded by shutterbugs, were unperturbed by the paparazzi following them. Malaika looked like a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow dress, which she accessorised with red boots and a clutch. Arjun was smartly put together in casuals.

Here are photos of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora from outside Joyce Arora's home.

Malaika and Arjun arriving at Joyce Arora's birthday

Amrita Arora brought along her family - husband Shakeel Ladak and kids Rayaan and Azaan, who were in a playful mood. Malaika's teenaged son Arhaan, who shares a great bonding with maasi Amrita, joined his cousins for Joyce Arora's birthday celebrations. Amrita looked fabulous in a strappy ensemble styled with a dramatic neckpiece.

Here are more photos from Joyce Arora's birthday bash:

Amrita Arora with her family at Joyce Arora's birthday

Malaika's son Arhaan at Joyce Arora's birthday

Earlier on Monday, both Malaika and Amrita shared adorable birthday wishes for their mother. "Happy birthday, mother," wrote Amrita while Malaika added: "Mommy's b'day." See their posts here:

Previously, Arjun Kapoor accompanied Malaika Arora to the Christmas festivities at Joyce Arora's residence. Arjun Kapoor has also hung out with Malaika's son Arhaan, catching up with him on lunch dates and dinner outings.