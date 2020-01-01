Trending: Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor's Loved-Up Pic

Malaika Arora shared this picture. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor occupied the top spot on the list of trends on Wednesday, courtesy their loved up pic on New Year. Malaika welcomed the New Year with Arjun Kapoor and she painted Instagram red by sharing a lovely photo of herself and the actor on social media. In case you are wondering why their photo is crazy viral on social media, here's the answer - in the picture, Malaika can be seen planting a kiss on Arjun Kapoor's cheek. Adorable, isn't it? Sharing the photo, Malaika Arora wrote: "Sun, star, light, happiness...2020." Going by the post, it appears that the couple are currently vacationing.

Now, check out Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's loved-up pic here:

Reacting to the photo, several celebrities such as Aditi Rao Hydari and Diana Penty dropped adorable comments.

A screenshot of Aditi and Diana's comments on Malaika's post.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor frequent headlines, trending lists and social media together. They made it Instagram official on Arjun's birthday last year, when Malaika shared a picture on her social media profile with the birthday boy and accompanied it with a loved-up note.

In the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Got Talent. She also appeared in the track Hello Hello from the 2018 film Pataakha. Arjun Kapoor, on the other hand, was last seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat, in which he co-starred with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The actor will next be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, alongside Parineeti Chopra.