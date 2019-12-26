Arhaan Joins Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor For Christmas Dinner. See Pics

Malaika, Arjun and Arhaan in Mumbai

Mumbai was busy with dinner parties on Christmas Day, one such was hosted by Malaika Arora's mother Joyce and no points for guessing who Malaika's date was. Malaika made a couple entry with Arjun Kapoor at her mom's Christmas dinner on Wednesday evening. The paparazzi waiting outside the venue spotted Malaika walking in, in a midnight blue short dress with a Christmas special head-band. Malaika accessorised with a red handbag and white sneakers. The 46-year-old actress looked gorgeous as ever as she greeted the paparazzi with her signature smile. Following at close heels Arjun Kapoor, who wore the classic combination of black and denims.

Joining Malaika and Arjun Kapoor at the Christmas dinner was Malaika's son Arhaan, 17, who brought along a friend.

Malaika's sister amrita Arora arrived with her family - husband Shakeel Ladak and sons Ryaan and Azaan. Actress Aditi Govitrikar, who is part of the Aroras' friends circle, was pretty in pink.

Arhaan is Malaika Arora's son with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, who is currently dating Giorgia Andriani. Arhaan has accompanied Malaika to her lunch dates with Arjun Kapoor before and has also hung out with Arbaaz and Giorgia together. Malaika, 46, and Arjun, 34, often find their relationship status ridiculed by trolls for their age difference. But in an interview with HT Brunch earlier this year, Malaika gave a burning response to trolls: "Take a flying f***." Malaika appeared to confirm she's dating Arjun on the Panipat actor's birthday this year by Instagramming a loved-up photo with him from the birthday vacation.