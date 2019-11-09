'Our First Born': How Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan Made Son Arhaan's 17th Birthday Special

Arhaan Khan with his friends on birthday (courtesy arbaazkhanofficial)

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan, who divorced in 2017, sent out adorable birthday greetings to their son Arhaan Khan on his 17th birthday on Saturday. Malaika made a collage of a throwback photo featuring baby Arhaan and his grown up version to write a heart-felt note, in which she referred to Arhaan as "our first born": "And just like that, my baby boy turns 17... our first born. You are my strength and my weakness, Arhaan. And just the most loving, understanding and sensible. Love you." Malaika added a touch of humour to her post, as she also added: "I will always grab you for my share of hugs and kisses... deal with it." Arbaaz Khan kept his birthday wish for Arhaan simple: "17 today," he wrote. Arbaaz also shared photos from Arhaan's mid-night birthday celebrations with friends.

Read Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's birthday wishes for Arhaan here:

Amrita Arora's birthday wish for Arhaan is perhaps the cutest of all: "Happy birthday soul mate... To always ganging up on your mom and to sharing secrets. I love you my handsome. 17 today but always a baby for us."

Arhaan Khan makes frequent appearances on Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's social media posts. Arhaan has also accompanied Malaika to lunches with Arjun Kapoor and has also bonded with Giorgia Andriani at Mumbai restaurants. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle earlier this year, Arbaaz Khan said Arhaan keeps him and Malaika "bonded": "I have a good equation with her side of the family too. So if we could not live amicably under one roof, we decided to lead our lives separately. Our son has kept us bonded, and when he grows up everything will be better."

Arbaaz Khan will next be seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 while Malaika Arora is best-known for featuring in songs such as Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Munni Badnaam Hui and Anarkali Disco Chali among many others.

