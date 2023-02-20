Malaika Arora Shares Adorable Picture With Arjun Kapoor - 'Your Smile is Infectious'

Image shared by Malaika Arora. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

One of the most sought-after Bollywood pair, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have set couple goals once again. Malaika Arora uploaded two adorable pictures with Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram wall and it screams happiness from a mile apart. In the two pictures, we can see Malika Arora and Arjun Kapoor laughing to their heart's content and having a good time. Malaika has captioned the picture, "Ur smile n laughed r infectious". Notably, the same picture was shared by Arjun Kapoor a few days back when they had gone for the screening of The Night Manager. However, in Arjun Kapoor's post, his sister Sonam Kapoor also makes an appearance. See the post here.

Earlier on Valentine's Day, Arjun Kapoor posted a candid picture featuring himself and Malaika Arora. In the picture, we see both of them sharing a warm hug. The actor had allowed the picture to do all the talking and just dropped red hearts in the caption. Replying to the post, Malaika had dropped red hearts. See the post here.

A few weeks back, Arjun Kapoor shared a heartfelt note on his late mother Mona Kapoor's birth anniversary. Arjun Kapoor also shared an image of a letter he wrote to his mother nearly 25 years ago. The letter from 1997 says, “Mother. What is a mother, Some say it is the second form of God. I say it is a friend, a brother, and sometimes your father. My mother is more precious than gold, softer than a petal of a flower, more enthusiastic than a teenager, and more lovable than myself. (OH) mother doesn't ever get upset. Because your tears are like fresh droplets of water. But your smile is like RS 1,00,00,000 and much more.” The letter is signed, “Your son, Arjun Kapoor,” and dated October 6, 1997. He also added the post-script: “Keep smiling."

Along with an image of the letter, Arjun Kapoor penned an equally moving note. He wrote,

“I'm running out of pictures now Maa. I've run out of words also so just putting up something again that sums up the child inside me. Maybe I've run out of energy & strength also but today is your birthday and it's the best day of the year for me. That's why I promise you I will never give up. I promise you I will find new energy & strength & I promise you I will make you proud wherever you are… Love you feel rather empty without your smile ya… Happy Birthday to my everything.” He also added a heart emoji.

Last month, Malaika Arora was pictured with her son Arhaan Khan and ex-husband Arbaaz Khan at Mumbai airport on Thursday night. Malaika and Arbaaz came to see off their son Arhaan, who studies abroad. Malaika and Arbaaz also shared a hug and bid goodbye to each other before getting into their respective cars after Arhaan left to catch his flight.

Arjun and Malaika ushered in 2023 in Rajasthan with their friends Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Kunal Rawal-Arpita Mehta, and Mohit Marwa-Antara Motiwala. Malaika shared a picture from their New Year holiday and captioned it as "Love, happiness n eternal sunshine ..... happy 2023."

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently seen in the Disney+Hotstar web series Moving In With Malaika.