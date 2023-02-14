Valentine's Day: How Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora And Other Celeb Couples Celebrated

Arjun Kapoor with Malaika Arora. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Happy Valentine's Day, everyone. It's the day of love. Well, just like most of us, Bollywood celebrities have also shared heartwarming notes for their loved ones. It won't be wrong to say that our favourite stars have painted our screens red. After all, we are talking about the season of love. To mark the day, Arjun Kapoor has picked a candid moment featuring himself and Malaika Arora. The two are sharing a warm hug here. The actor has allowed the picture to do all the talking and just dropped red hearts in the caption. Replying to the post, Malaika has dropped red hearts.

Malaika Arora has also shared an equally adorable note for her “forever Valentine”. Take a look:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan has shared a series of pictures with finance Nupur Shikhare to mark the day. Her love-filled note read, “We tried multiple angles. I love him in all. Happy Valentine's Day, cutie. Any excuse to show you, extra love, is a good one.”

Actor Rajkummar Rao has made a collage of two pictures with wife Patralekhaa to make the day a memorable one. Calling Patralekhaa his strength, Rajkummar wrote, "From 2010 to 2023 and to infinity and beyond. From being your boyfriend to being your husband. It's your love only which keeps me going. Thank you my love Patralekhaa for being my strength, my most honest critic and for always pushing me to strive for excellence. Haar baar bus tum hi milna."

Actress Shama Sikander has picked some magical pictures with her husband James Milliron to celebrate their first Valentine's Day after the wedding. “Mohabbat ka mausam hai to kyun na use danke ki chot par zahir kiya jaye!!!! I am extremely blessed to have your love, your undying support and of course, the most precious gift that you always give me is your All…. Your trust in me, in us, makes life so special for me…I love you with my everything James Milliron and everything I do with you is Complete whole, pure joy. P:S this is the best trip of our life…thank you for spoiling me. #happyvalentinesday my love and almost #happyoneyearanniversary…And, happy Valentine's Day to you all my IG famjam. Thank you for your immense love and support. I love you from my soul,” her caption read.

Here is how Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough celebrated Valentine's Day.

Now, look at Arjun Rampal's loved-up note for Gabriella Demetriades.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan's Valentine's Day post screams love from miles away.

Wishing everyone Happy Valentine's Day.