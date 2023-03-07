Holi 2023: How The Kapoors And Pataudis Celebrated - Kareena 'Can't Wait For The Nap'

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor.(courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

It is Holi and that means it is time for fun, friends, and food. Needless to say, our favourite B-town stars are leaving no stone unturned to enjoy the festival. A case in point is everyone's favourite Kareena Kapoor, who celebrated the festival with her two munchkins, Taimur and Jeh. The actress posted three pictures on the occasion. The first is a heart-warming, candid image of the three of them. In it, Kareena is seen laughing as she hugs her sons. Both Taimur and Jeh have a pichkari (water gun) in hand. The second and third photos are solo clicks of Taimur and Jeh playing with water and colours.

Sharing the pictures, Kareena Kapoor dropped the most relatable caption. She said: “Can't wait for the nap we're going to have post this fab #holi session (miss you Saifuuu),” referring to Saif Ali Khan, who is missing in the images. “Spreading colour, love, and joy to all... Love you Insta fam! Happy Holi.”

Rhea Kapoor replied to the post with heart emojis. Shibani Dandekar and Kareena's sister Karisma Kapoor responded to the post with rainbow and heart icons.

See the post here:

Meanwhile, Karisma Kapoor too shared several photos of her Holi celebration. In the pictures clicked on her balcony, Karisma looks radiant in a white outfit with colours smeared on her. While the first few images feature her smiling and throwing colour in the air, the last few pictures have her being doused in water. She wrote in the caption: “How it started and how it's going. Happy Holi,” with rainbow and heart emojis. She added the hashtags #holifestival #loveandlight.

Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law, actress Soha Ali Khan also had a gala time celebrating Holi with her husband Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, friends Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, among others. In a video shared by Soha, the group is seen playing Holi with water and colours. The happy video features all of them laughing and making merry as they celebrate the festival. In the caption, Soha said: “Happy Holi boys and girls. Thank you @simone.khambatta and @karanogram for a smashing party! #happyholi.”

Watch the video here:

