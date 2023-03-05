Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Huma Qureshi And Other Celebs Lit Up A Party Like This

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Huma Qureshi and other celebs were spotted at a party.

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Huma Qureshi, and other celebs painted the town red on Friday night as they stepped out to attend the birthday party of producer Jay Shewakramani. Other attendees to this happening party were, Arjun Kapoor, Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh, Kunal Kemmu, and Soha Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor however stood out as she looked lovely in an animal print top. Veteran actress Tabu also made an appearance at the party in black. Meanwhile, Huma Qureshi looked stylish in a white shirt. Arjun Kapoor was spotted in a suit and glasses at the party and he truly looked dapper. Riteish kept it simple with a black hoodie, whereas Genelia was seen in an orange top and black pants. The couple held hands and posed for the media outside the venue.

Here's a look at some pictures from the night:

Jay Shewakramani is a producer, who has been involved with many films. Jawaani Jaaneman, Malang, and Freddy are among the few that he has produced.

Kareena Kapoor was earlier spotted at a friend Malaika Arora's party. Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita hosted a birthday party for their mother Joyce, who turned 70 on Thursday. The guest list included the usual suspects - Malaika's boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, and her BFFs Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. Kareena was accompanied by her husband Saif Ali Khan to the party. Ritesh Sidhwani and his wife Dolly Sidhwani also attended the party. We also got a glimpse of the inside pictures, courtesy, of Kareena, Karisma, and Malaika Arora's Instagram stories. "What a wonderful night Amu and Malla. Happy birthday aunty Joyce," Kareena captioned the Instagram story.

Recently the 3 Idiots actor and her husband Saif Ali Khan were followed by the paparazzi as they were returning from a party.

After the party, the couple was making their way into their Mumbai residence when the paparazzi started following them, asking them to pose for pictures. Saif Ali Khan, accompanied by his wife Kareena Kapoor, said this to the paparazzi following them to their house: "Ek kaam kariye, aap hamare bedroom me aajaiye (Do one thing, just step into our bedroom also)." This isn't the first time that celebrities have schooled paparazzi over the invasion of their privacy. Last month, Alia Bhatt called out a media house after they had published a picture of the actress at her home without her consent. After Alia Bhatt, several actors wrote about their invasion of privacy, including Anushka Sharma, Sushmita Sen, Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar and film veteran Zeenat Aman.

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor titled The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's untitled project.