Lisa Haydon's Cutie Pie Son Zack, Almost 1, Has Already Picked A Career

Lisa Haydon's posts always create a frenzy on the Internet and how and her latest Instagram post is not an exception. The 31-year-old actress posted an adorable picture of her son Zack Lalvani playing with a toy tennis racquet. Zack Lalvani will turn one-year-old on May 17. The Shaukeens actress uploaded the picture on Instagram on Monday and captioned it, "Practicing for Wimbledon...Portrait mode is cool". The post has over 62,000 likes on Instagram and several nice comments, which prove that Zack's "Winning hearts already." And Instagram user wrote: "Omg he's beautiful." Lisa, who gave birth to Zack in May last year, has been actively posting pictures of her little one on social media.
Take a look at the picture here:
Lisa Haydon, who married entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in October 2016, has never shied away from posting about all the big events of her life on social media. From uploading her wedding pictures, to announcing her pregnancy, Lisa has documented all facets of her life. She was trolled for posting a picture of herself breastfeeding Zack but that did not restrain her from posting more photos her son.
Here are some pictures of Lisa and Zack from their recent vacation:
Lisa Haydon who made her Bollywood debut with Aisha, was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016, in which she did a cameo. However, the model-turned-actress has been a regular on television and hosted and judged Top Model India 2018.
CommentsLisa has maintained personal and professional balance with ease and earlier this year she shared her "100 per cent formula" with news agency IANS. "When I am at work, I am at work and I rationalise that in my own head because I love my job and I am a working mom. And when I go home, I try to be the best mom I could possibly be. That's the only way I can balance it - give 100 per cent where you are at that moment," she said.
(With inputs from IANS)