Travel Goals: Lisa Haydon And Son Zack Are Seeing The World, One Pic At A Time

Highlights "I want to be a mom like her," said one Instagram user Lisa Haydon is on a vacation in Goa with her family Lisa's latest Instagram posted has nearly 70,000 likes

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Mar 19, 2018 at 4:00am PDT

Fam Jam 2018 A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Mar 14, 2018 at 4:37am PDT

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Mar 6, 2018 at 10:49pm PST

Lisa Haydon is conquering the world with her toddler son Zack Lalvani.actress instagrammed a picture of herself with Zack, comfortably seated in a baby carrier, looking at the horizon with a smile. The picture, which has nearly 70, 000 likes, is totally winning the Internet. "You are amazing Lisa. Love to see your more photos with your kid," said one Instagram user while another added: "You are awesome. The way you give time to your family and your work, it's so lovely. I'm your big fan ma'am." Lisa Haydon's latest Instagram pictures from her Goa vacation has inspired many on the Internet and one such fan said: "I want to be a mom like her." Clearly, Lisa Haydon is the champion of all moms with toddlers, who are willing to explore the world.Cheers, Lisa!In Goa, Lisa cycled on the beach, played Bongo with her son and chilled with her cousins - in short she had the time of her life. Here are glimpses of her Goa vacation.Lisa Haydon currently doubles as the host and co-judge on television show. Lisa Haydon, who has featured in films such asand, told news agency IANS that her success mantra is to give 100 per cent to the task at hand. Lisa Haydon is married to business Dino Lalvani and their son Zack was born in May 2017.(With inputs from IANS)