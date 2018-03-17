Seen Lisa Haydon's Cycling On The Beach Pics Yet?

Lisa Haydon's latest Instagram posts, in which she can be seen cycling on the beach, have divided the Internet. Of course, one section of the Internet became moralistic and slut-shamed Lisa for her choice of outfit - a swimsuit. However, more fans defended the actress saying that it's her choice what she wants to wear. Instagram users, including photographer-filmmaker Atul Kasbekar, were also stunned by Lisa Haydon's fitness level. "It's illegal to look like this six months after delivery, Lisa," Atul commented on Lisa's photo. Lisa Haydon is married to businessman Dino Lalvani and the couple welcomed their first child, son Zack, in May 2017.
Highlights
- Some Instagram users slut-shamed her but more fans defended Lisa
- Fans are also impressed with Lisa's fitness level
- Lisa Haydon is currently seen on Top Model India
Here's another picture Lisa Haydon shared, in which she figured out when to use the 'blonde girl emoticon.'
Lisa Haydon is currently vacationing with her cousins in Goa. The actress shared glimpses of her fam-jam on Instagram last week.
Before that Lisa had shared precious moments she spent on the beach with her son Zack. They tried their luck with the Bongo.
Lisa Haydon currently doubles as the host and judge of reality show Top Model India. The actress told news agency IANS that she successfully juggles work and mom duties is by giving her "100 per cent." She said: "When I am at work, I am at work and I rationalise that in my own head because I love my job and I am a working mom. And when I go home, I try to be the best mom I could possibly be and give them all my attention and time and focus. That's the only way I can balance it - give 100 per cent where you are at that moment."
Comments
(With inputs from IANS)