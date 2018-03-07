Lisa Haydon's Son Zack Trying To Play Bongo Is Too Cute. Watch Video

Highlights
- Lisa revealed Zack's face for the first time
- Zack was born in May 2017
- "He is stunning Lis," wrote Shibani Dhandekar
Take a look at Lisa Haydon's Instagram post:
The 31-year-old actress gave birth to Zack Lalvani in May 2017, often shares some adorable clicks of him on her Instagram. One of her pictures, where she is breastfeeding her son, broke the internet. She had captioned the picture as, "I've gotten loads of posts asking about life after having my son... especially to do with weight and fitness. Seeing as its World Breastfeeding Week- time to give some credit where credit is due. Breastfeeding has played such a big part in getting back into shape after giving birth to my baby. Breastfeeding has been challenging + time consuming (literally hours spent every day trying to stimulate milk supply) but it's such a beautiful way to bond and connects with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk. Look out for my blog post on mycityforkids.com on breastfeeding. Happy #worldbreastfeedingweek."
Here's what Lisa posted:
I've gotten loads of posts asking about life after having my son... esp to do with weight and fitness. Seeing as it's World Breastfeeding Week- time to give some credit where credit is due. Breastfeeding has played such a big part in getting back into shape after giving birth to my baby. Breastfeeding has been challenging+time consuming (literally hours spent everyday trying to stimulate milk supply) but it's such a beautiful way to bond and connect with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk. Look out for my blog post on mycityforkids.com on breastfeeding. Happy #worldbreastfeedingweek
Lisa, who is one of the judges on TV show Top Model, is 'happy to be able to balance motherhood and work'. Speaking about which she told news agency IANS, "It is pretty straightforward. It comes down to really good health. When I am at work, I am at work and I rationalise that in my own head because I love my job and I am a working mom. And when I go home, I try to be the best mom I could possibly be and give them all my attention and time and focus. That's the only way I can balance it - give 100 per cent where you are at that moment."
(With inputs from IANS)