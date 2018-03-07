Lisa Haydon's Son Zack Trying To Play Bongo Is Too Cute. Watch Video

"He's growing so fast," commented actress Nargis Fakhri

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 07, 2018 20:49 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Lisa Haydon's Son Zack Trying To Play Bongo Is Too Cute. Watch Video

Lisa gave birth to Zack in May 2017 (Image courtesy - lisahaydon)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Lisa revealed Zack's face for the first time
  2. Zack was born in May 2017
  3. "He is stunning Lis," wrote Shibani Dhandekar
Lisa Haydon shared a new video with her son Zack and the Instagram is smitten. In the video, Lisa can be seen chilling on a beach playing the bongo. Meanwhile her son tries to match up to rhythm of the beating drums. While Lisa looked stunning in an olive green bikini, son Zack looked comfortable in a blue and white striped t-shirt and red shorts, a perfect beach wear for the kids. Actress Nargis Fakhri commented on the video, "He's growing so fast," while singer Shibani Dhandekar wrote, "He is stunning Lis," and posted a heart emoticon. The Shaukeen actress, who otherwise refrained from sharing Zack's face in her previous Instagram posts revealed it for the first time through this video.

Take a look at Lisa Haydon's Instagram post:
 
 

A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on

lisa haydon instagram

This is what Nargis Fakhri commented

 
lisa haydon instagram

Singer Shibani Dhandekar also posted a comment



The 31-year-old actress gave birth to Zack Lalvani in May 2017, often shares some adorable clicks of him on her Instagram. One of her pictures, where she is breastfeeding her son, broke the internet. She had captioned the picture as, "I've gotten loads of posts asking about life after having my son... especially to do with weight and fitness. Seeing as its World Breastfeeding Week- time to give some credit where credit is due. Breastfeeding has played such a big part in getting back into shape after giving birth to my baby. Breastfeeding has been challenging + time consuming (literally hours spent every day trying to stimulate milk supply) but it's such a beautiful way to bond and connects with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk. Look out for my blog post on mycityforkids.com on breastfeeding. Happy #worldbreastfeedingweek."

Here's what Lisa posted:
 


Lisa, who is one of the judges on TV show Top Model, is 'happy to be able to balance motherhood and work'. Speaking about which she told news agency IANS, "It is pretty straightforward. It comes down to really good health. When I am at work, I am at work and I rationalise that in my own head because I love my job and I am a working mom. And when I go home, I try to be the best mom I could possibly be and give them all my attention and time and focus. That's the only way I can balance it - give 100 per cent where you are at that moment."

Comments
Close [X]
She got married to Dino Lalvani, son of Pakistan-born British entrepreneur Gullu Lalvani, on October 29, 2016, at the Amanpuri Beach Resort in Phuket, Thailand. Her last Bollywood appearance was in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

(With inputs from IANS)

Trending

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................