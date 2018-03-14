Lisa Haydon's Epiphany While On A Family Holiday In Goa

Actress Lisa Haydon is having the time of her life in Goa. She's enjoying the sand, the sea and the sun in the beach destination with her family and has been updating us on Instagram with envy-inducing vacation posts on Instagram. "Fam Jam 2018," she captioned her album. In one particular Instagram memory, she hinted that she wants to expand her family in the future. Lisa, who is on a family vacation with her siblings and cousins, set major family goals with this adorable caption: "Will probably never get around to having as many kids as our parents gave us siblings- Or my aunt gave us cousins. But I'll try my best to put my drop in the ocean ... because for me THIS IS LIFE (sic)." Lisa Haydon is married to Dino Lalvani and the duo are parents to a son they have named Zack, who turns one in May.
Highlights
- Lisa Haydon is holidaying in Goa
- She's in Goa with her family and son Zack
- "Fam Jam 2018," she captioned her album
Lisa Haydon's sisters Julia and Malika also feature in her Goa photos and here they are:
Comments
Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani had a destination wedding in Phuket in 2016 - Zack was born in May the following year. Lisa Haydon was last seen in a supporting role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She's one of the co-judges on the current season of India's Next Top Model.