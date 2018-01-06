Lisa Haydon's Stunning Vacation Pics Will Give You Chill Vibes

Highlights
- Lisa Haydon posted stunning pictures from her vacation
- Lisa Haydon spent her New Year around snow-clad mountains
- Lisa Haydon is a mother of baby boy Zack
"Come up, Slow down," Instagrammed Lisa.
A sweet New Year wish from Lisa Haydon.
Did you get some chill vibes?
Lisa Haydon made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 2010 Aisha, co-starring Sonam Kapoor and received critical praise for her performance in Kangana Ranaut's hit film Queen, for which she also received Best Supporting Actress nomination at Filmfare. Lisa Haydon later starred in Housefull 3 and had a brief role in the Karan Johar-directed romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil(both 2016).
Lisa celebrated her first anniversary with Dino at an undisclosed location but made sure to post some gorgeous beach pictures from her vacation. Lisa also posted some adorable photos featuring herself and baby Zack and all we could say was aww...
I've gotten loads of posts asking about life after having my son... esp to do with weight and fitness. Seeing as it's World Breastfeeding Week- time to give some credit where credit is due. Breastfeeding has played such a big part in getting back into shape after giving birth to my baby. Breastfeeding has been challenging+time consuming (literally hours spent everyday trying to stimulate milk supply) but it's such a beautiful way to bond and connect with your child plus all the nutritional benefits that your child gets from your milk. Look out for my blog post on mycityforkids.com on breastfeeding. Happy #worldbreastfeedingweek
Lisa Haydon appeared as the host and a judge on India's Next Top Model Season 1. She was also seen in the web series The Trip.