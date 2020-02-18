Kiara Advani's Guilty Trailer: It Happened One Night. Or Did It?

Kiara Advani in a still from the trailer of Guilty. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani, who will feature in Netflix's Guilty, released the film's trailer on Tuesday on Instagram. Guilty is about a "life-changing" incident, which involves some college-going students, who are also members of a band. Kiara Advani, who plays the role of Nanki, introduces us to her "tribe" in the trailer of Guilty, which includes Vijay Pratap Singh (VJ), who is Nanki's boyfriend, Tashi and Hardy. The story takes a turn as something big happens on one night, which she describes as the "darkest night" of their lives in the trailer. A girl named Tanu (played by Akansha Ranjan Kapoor) accuses Nanki's boyfriend Vijay of raping her on the night of Valentine's Day. The narrative of Guilty revolves around finding the truth, which gets complicated by class conflicts because Vijay belongs to an "upper class" and "privileged" family. Guilty is all about finding the truth about this one night.

Karan Johar, who has produced Guilty, released the trailer on Twitter and wrote: "The truth bears many faces."

Meanwhile, the makers and the cast of Guilty launched its trailer at an event in Juhu, Mumbai on Tuesday. The event was attended by Kiara Advani and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor along with Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir, who also feature in the film. Director Ruchi Narain and producer Karan Johar were also at the trailer launch of Guilty.

Guilty is all set to release on March 6 on Netflix.