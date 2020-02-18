Karan Johar Tweets About 'Baseless Stories' After Reports Of Suhana Khan, Asim Riaz Cast In Student Of The Year 3

Karan Johar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Filmmaker Karan Johar dismissed reports about casting Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Bigg Boss 13 runner-up Asim Riaz for the third instalment of Student Of The Year. In his latest tweet, Karan Johar called the reports "absolutely baseless" and asked those "publishing the fabrication" to stop. The rumours about SOTY 3 cast surfaced on the Internet after several publications such as Times Of India and The Live Mirror stated in their reports that Karan Johar will launch Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz in Student Of The Year 3. Refuting the rumours, Karan wrote: "Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY 3! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly stop! Please!" Here's what Karan Johar tweeted:

Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3 !!!! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 18, 2020

Along with Suhana Khan and Asim Riaz, rumours of Alaya Furniturewalla joining the cast of Student Of The Year 3 have also been doing the rounds on the Internet. However, neither the actress nor the filmmaker has confirmed the reports.

Karan Johar has launched several actors such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra and Ananya Panday in Bollywood. While Alia, Varun and Sidharth made their debut with his 2012 release Student Of The Year, Ananya Panday stepped into Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2, which released last year. Karan Johar directed the first instalment and went on to produce the second one.

Other than Student Of The Year, Karan Johar has also directed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan to name a few. His next directorial film is Takht.