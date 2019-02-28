Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra To Join Class Of 2019 Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria In Students Of The Year 2: Report

Alia, Varun and Sidharth in a still from Student Of The Year (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Alia has reportedly been roped in for a song Alia will reportedly begin shooting next week Varun and Sidharth will also reportedly make appearances in the sequel

Looks like there will be a delightful surprise in the form of Alia Bhatt in upcoming film Student Of The Year 2. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Alia Bhatt has been roped in for a blockbuster song in the Punit Malhotra-directed film. Alia reportedly features opposite Tiger Shroff in the song and will begin shooting the track in the coming week. Farah Khan, who had a cameo in Student Of The Year song Disco Deewane, will choreograph Alia in the brand new track, says the report, quoting a source: "Farah Khan will choreograph the song which only features Alia." The report added: "Alia and Tiger's song will be shot over one week on a grand set that is being put up at a suburban studio."

In the 2012 film, Alia Bhatt's fellow 'students' were Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and all three of them made their Bollywood debuts with the film. And not just Alia, the film's makers are also reportedly planning to rope in Varun and Sidharth for being part of Student Of The Year 2 but their portions are yet to be decided. "The film's team is figuring out ways to incorporate her co-stars for the first film, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, in the sequel. Both actors are expected to shoot their portions in the coming weeks also," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, moviebuffs were properly introduced to the second batch of Karan Johar's students - Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria - on Koffee With Karan. Both Ananya and Tara are making their Bollywood debuts with the film. On Koffee, Karan Johar played out video messages for the new batch from Alia, Varun and Sidharth, who sent their best wishes to Tiger, Ananya and Tara.

Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year is releasing on May 10.