Ananya Panday Sums Up The Experience Of Filming Student Of The Year 2 In A Post

Ananya Panday with Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Punit Malhotra . (Image courtesy: ananyapanday/)

Highlights Ananya will make her Bollywood debut with SOTY 2 The post also features Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Punit Malhotra "I cannot wait for what 2019 has in store for us," wrote Ananya

Ananya Panday, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Punit Malhotra's Student Of The Year 2, summed up her experience of shooting for the film through her latest Instagram post. On Sunday night, Ananya shared a picture of herself along with the film's director Punit Malhotra and her co-stars Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. In her post, Ananya also thanked the film's cast and crew and wrote: "Filming Student Of The Year 2 made 2018 the best year of my life! Thank you Karan Johar, Punit Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and the entire cast and crew. I cannot wait for what 2019 has in store for us." Ananya signed off the note saying "I love you guys."

Take a look at the post here:

Ananya Panday shares a great rapport with her Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria. They both frequently feature on each other's Instagram profile. How can we forget the video that Ananya shared on Tara Sutaria's birthday, in which the duo could be seen "imitating" each other. "So, here's a sneak peek into what Tara and I (grammar just for you Tara Sutaria) love doing the most - imitating each other. The volume is off because it's a bit controversial. Happiest birthday Taar, love you," wrote Ananya.

Here's another picture of Ananya along with her co-stars Tiger and Tara.

Student Of The Year 2 is the second installment of the 2012 film Student Of The Year. The film went on floors earlier this year. Student Of The Year 2 has been directed by Punit Malhotra and it has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release on June 10, 2019.