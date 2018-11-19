Inside Tara Sutaria's Birthday Bash With Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff And Others

Tara Sutaria with Ananya Panday.

Tara Sutaria celebrated her 23rd birthday on Sunday night and she did it in style. The actress hosted a grand party in a Mumbai eatery, which was attended by her Student Of The Year 2 co-stars Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Student Of The Year 2 producer Karan Johar and the film's director Punit Malhotra were also present at the party. For her special day, Tara opted for a blingy midnight blue skirt, which she paired with a matching bralet and an oversized shrug and she looked simply stunning. The birthday girl smiled for the crowd outside the venue as the paparazzi clicked her pictures frantically.

Here's what the birthday girl wore at the party:

Tara's Student Of The Year 2 co-star and close friend Ananya Panday wouldn't have missed Tara's birthday party for the world. Ananya wore a fairly casual outfit. She was dressed in a white top, which she paired with distressed denims. Tara and Ananya happily posed for the shutterbugs. Ananya also gave us a sneak peek of Tara's fun-filled birthday celebrations by sharing pictures on her Instagram stories.

Tiger Shroff arrived at the party, dressed in a crisp navy blue shirt.

Karan Johar, who is the producer of Tara's debut film, showed up in a quirky jacket and oversized glasses, while director Punit Malhotra was dressed casually.

Ishaan Khatter's plus one at the party was his mother Neelima Azim.

Tara's Marjaavaan co-star Sidharth Malhotra was dressed to the point of perfection.

Tara Sutaria is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2, which is slated to release in May next year. Tara even signed Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor. However, she opted out of the project citing date issues. Tara's second Bollywood project will be Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.