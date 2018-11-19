Tara Sutaria, Seen What Ananya Panday's Posted For Your Birthday Yet?

Ananya Panday shared the video on social media. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ananya Panday's birthday post for Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria is absolutely hilarious. Ananya muted the video "because it's a bit controversial" and shared a short clip of herself imitating Tara and vice-versa. As per Ananya, it something they both "love doing the most." Ananya wrote: "So here's a sneak peek into what Tara and I love doing the most - imitating each other. The volume is off because it's a bit controversial. Happiest birthday Tara, love you always." Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria along with Tiger Shroff complete the Student Of The Year 2 protagonist trio. Both Ananya and Tiger attended Tara's birthday bash on Sunday night.

Here's Ananya's post:

Tara Sutaria, former Disney India star, will make her Bollywood with Student Of The Year 2 and she has already signed up for her second film - Marjaavaan, directed by Milan Luthria. Tara is a professional dancer and singer and she has performed at several international concerts. Tara Sutaria starred in Disney India shows Oye Jessie and The Suite Life Of Karan & Kabir.

Take a look at Tara Sutaria's guest list from the party last night.

Unlike Tara, who has starred in television shows, Ananya faced the camera for the first time in Student Of The Year 2. Ananya is the daughter of Chunky and Bhavana Panday.

Student Of The Year 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and produced by Karan Johar. The film was first scheduled to open in theatres in November 2018 but the release date was postponed to May 2019 to avoid clash with Rajinikanth's 2.0, releasing later this month.