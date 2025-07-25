<i>Saiyaara</i> Star Ahaan Panday's Mother Deanne Panday Joins Team Aneet Padda. See Pic

The craze around Mohit Suri's Saiyaara starring debutant Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda refuses to simmer down. Their respective families were teary-eyed after the premiere of their film last week, as Ahaan's sister and social media influencer Alanna Panday shared a video of the same on social media.

Earlier today, Aneet Padda took to her Instagram to share a story of Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday, wearing a t-shirt with a text that reads, "Team Aneet."

Aneet Padda tagged Deanne Panday in the picture and wrote, "Cute aggression", with a series of pink hearts.

Saiyaara Box Office Collection Day 6

On its sixth day of release, Saiyaara minted Rs 18.75 crore, taking the total to Rs 172.50 crore at the box office, as per Sacnilk.

For the last two days (July 23 and July 24), Saiyaara saw a slight dip in its earnings, but it didn't impact the numbers.

Saiyaara emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2025 in its first week. It also set a record for one of the highest-grossing opening weekends of 2025.

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

