Keep The Vacation Pics Coming, Sara Ali Khan And Radhika Madan

Sara Ali Khan with Radhika Madan. (courtesy radhikamadan)

Travel buddies Sara Ali Khan with Radhika Madan are making us so jealous with their travel posts. The actresses returned to Mumbai on Sunday but they are still posting pictures from their Ladakh vacation but hey, we are not complaining. On Tuesday, Radhika Madan posted a set of pictures from Nubra Valley, Ladakh. The album features her with Sara Ali Khan and singer Jasleen Royal, who had accompanied the actresses on their holiday. "Hairat," Radhika Madan captioned the post, adding a couple of heart emojis. What's not to love?

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed second child Jeh together in February. They are parents to Taimur (4). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.