Meet Sara Ali Khan's Travel Buddies - Radhika Madan And Jasleen Royal

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan managed to scoop some time out of their busy lives and decided to go on a holiday together. The duo's latest travel pictures from Ladakh are trending big time on social media. The actresses, who flew together to Ladakh, were joined by singer Jasleen Royal. Sara, who has actively been sharing pictures and videos from her holiday, added another one to her travel album and it features her posing with Radhika Madan and Jasleen Royal. Sara revealed in her Instagram story that the picture happens to be from Gurudwara Shri Pathar Sahib.

Sara Ali Khan's parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. Her father Saif Ali Khan is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. Saif and Kareena welcomed a second child (a baby boy) together in February. They are parents to Taimur (4). Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh got married in the year and 1991 and after thirteen years, the couple got divorced in 2004. Saif and Amrita are parents to a son named Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath (her debut film), opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Simmba, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Sara's upcoming project includes Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. She was last seen in the Coolie No 1 remake, co-starring Varun Dhawan.