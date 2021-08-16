Can't Take Our Eyes Off Baby Jeh In Sara's Adorable Birthday Wish For Dad Saif Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

On Saif Ali Khan's birthday, his daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan wished him with an adorable greeting on social media. Her post is special for many reasons - it has pictures from her recent birthday celebrations but most importantly, it has a glimpse of baby Jeh. Kareena and Saif, who are currently vacationing in the Maldives, welcomed Jeh in February this year. Their son Taimur is four-years-old now. In the pictures, Kareena Kapoor, dressed in a blue kaftan, can be seen holding baby Jeh in her arms while posing with Saif and Sara, who can be seen holding Jeh's hand and looking adorably at him. The second photo, also from Kareena and Saif's new house, features Sara and Saif holding her birthday cake and balloons and smiling at the camera.

Sharing the photos, Sara thanked dad Saif Ali Khan for being her "superhero, her smartest friend and the coolest travel buddy" and wrote: "Happiest Birthday Abba. Thank you for being my superhero, my smartest friend, the best conversationalist, the coolest travel buddy and one of the biggest support systems. Love you."

See Sara Ali Khan's birthday wish for dad Saif Ali Khan here:

The reason we said the aforementioned photos are from Sara Ali Khan's 26th birthday because she was photographed in the same outfit outside Kareena and Saif's residence on her birthday last week. See her picture here:

Sara Ali Khan photographed at Saif Ali Khan's house.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in the Maldives with Taimur and baby Jeh. On the actor's birthday, Kareena shared a postcard-worthy photo from their holiday and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want."

In terms of work, Saif Ali Khan's upcoming movies include Bhoot Police and Adipurush.