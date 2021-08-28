Sara Ali Khan Is Doing Every Touristy Thing In Ladakh - She Found The Perfect Sunset Spot

Sara Ali Khan in a still from her video (courtesy saraalikhan95)

Sara Ali Khan is a lover of sunsets and hence, it's not surprising when she tracked down the perfect sunset spot in Ladakh. Yes, the 26-year-old actress is currently in Ladakh, where's she having the time of her life. Sara Ali Khan is filling up her Ladakh diaries with new memories, glimpses of which she has been sharing on her Instagram. On Saturday, Sara added a bunch of photo, in which she can be seen enjoying a gorgeous sunset, meditating at a monastery and admiring the landscape of Ladakh. No caption needed for Sara's latest entry to Instagram, which she posted with a bunch of emojis.

Sara Ali Khan is in Ladakh with actress Radhika Madan, who also featured in one of Sara's recent albums. In the photos, Sara was spotted admiring nature as she wrote: "Prakriti such shanti." Sara also included a photo from her visit to the Maitreya Temple.

Earlier this week, Sara Ali Khan and Radhika Madan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday leaving for Ladakh.

Sara Ali Khan studied history and political science at New York's Columbia University. In terms of work, Sara Ali Khan stepped into Bollywood with 2018 movie Kedarnath - late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was her first co-star. The same year, Sara also co-starred with Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Sara Ali Khan's filmography also includes Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan and Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan. Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and south star Dhanush.