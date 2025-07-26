26th Kargil Vijay Diwas Observed With Fervour In Ladakh's Drass

As the country commemorates the supreme sacrifice of its martyrs on the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas, a host of functions are underway in Drass town of Ladakh on Saturday.

J&K LG, Manoj Sinha said, while paying tributes to the Kargil conflict martyrs, "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I bow to our martyrs and salute their bravery, courage and sacrifice. Our heroes fought in the most inhospitable terrain in the world and conquered the enemy. The gallantry, valour and supreme sacrifice of our soldiers will inspire the generations to come."

Army's Udhampur headquartered Northern Command remembered its brave hearts by posting on X, "As India commemorates the 26th #KargilVijayDiwas, the #NorthernCommand paid tribute to the unwavering bravery of our soldiers through a series of poignant events."

The Northern Command added that from cycling expeditions to marathons, cricket tournaments to Veer Gatha initiatives and adventurous treks to battle peaks. Every gesture honours the indomitable spirit of our armed forces.

"Special ceremonies were held to felicitate the Next of Kin of Kargil heroes killed in action, acknowledging their ultimate sacrifice. These events serve as a testament to the courage, resilience, and patriotism that define our nation's heroes," it said.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS Defence, Sanjay Seth and the Army Chief General, Upendra Dwivedi, attended Kargil Vijay Diwas' celebrations at Drass on Saturday.

Three projects will be launched today by the army in the Kargil district, including a portal where citizens can pay 'e-shradhanjali' to martyrs.

Both union ministers reached Kargil town on Friday and attended cultural and other functions.

On this day in 1999, the army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle.

The Union Sports Minister led a 'padyatra' featuring over 1,000 youth volunteers, veterans, armed forces personnel, families of fallen soldiers, and civil society members in Drass today.

The 1.5 kilometre long Padyatra commenced at 7:00 am from the grounds of Himabass Public High School, Drass and concluded at the grounds of Government Higher Secondary School, Bhimbet.

War veterans, families of war heroes and many dignitaries are attending today's celebrations in Drass town.

Indus Viewpoint is the third project being inaugurated today. This will allow visitors to go up to the LoC in the Batalik sector. The project will give an idea to the visitors about the conditions in which soldiers serve, the difficulties and constant dangers they face on a day-to-day basis to ensure that the nation remains safe.

Located 10,000 feet above sea level, Batalik was the focal point of the Kargil war due to its strategic location between Kargil, Leh and Baltistan.

The small village in the Indus River valley has now become a major tourist attraction.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)