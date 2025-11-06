<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: UPSC Aspirant Fails To Answer This 1 Crore Question. Can You?

It is never a dull moment when you tune in to Kaun Banega Crorepati. The quiz-based reality show, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, returned for its 17th season on August 11.

In the latest episode, UPSC aspirant Vikas Singh Pawar from New Delhi took the hot seat.

He confidently answered a series of questions, winning Rs 50 lakhs. However, when faced with the Rs 1 crore question, the contestant was not completely sure and decided to quit the game.

The Rs 1 crore question was: “Which army officer, who shares his name with a former British Prime Minister, is often credited with inventing the game of snooker in Jabalpur?”

The options were: A) Neville Chamberlain, B) Winston Churchill, C) Alec Douglas-Home and D) Harold Macmillan.

The correct answer was A) Neville Chamberlain.

Colonel Sir Neville Francis Fitzgerald Chamberlain shares his name with former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. In 1875, while stationed in Jabalpur with the British Army, Colonel Chamberlain participated in an informal game of billiards. To make it more interesting, he introduced a twist by adding coloured balls. One of his fellow officers, who was a “snooker” (a slang term for a first-year cadet at the Royal Military Academy), inspired the name – and that is how the game was born.

After Vikas decided to quit, Amitabh Bachchan asked him to take a guess at the Rs 1 crore question. Interestingly, Vikas chose the correct option, earning applause and cheers from Big B and the audience.

In a previous episode, Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh appeared on KBC 17. He answered 14 questions correctly and won Rs 50 lakhs. In a generous move, he announced that he would donate the entire amount to support people affected by the Punjab floods.

KBC 17 airs Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.