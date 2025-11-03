<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Diljit Dosanjh Wins Rs 50 Lakh, Donates It To Punjab Flood Victims

Kaun Banega Crorepati has always been more than just a quiz show. It is about stories, emotions, and moments that connect the audience with their favourite personalities. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the 17th season of KBC is no different. It continues to blend entertainment with inspiration.

In the latest episode, the show featured one of India's most loved global icons – Diljit Dosanjh. Do you know how much he won and where he plans to donate his prize money?

The singer-actor answered 14 questions correctly and won ₹50 lakh. With one lifeline still left, he was playing confidently and was just two questions away from the ₹7 crore jackpot when the hooter buzzed, marking the end of his time on the hot seat.

Diljit Dosanjh's generosity, however, stole the spotlight. He announced that his entire winning amount would be donated to a charity supporting people affected by the floods in Punjab. The artist expressed his concern for the ongoing crisis and said he wanted to contribute to the rehabilitation of those impacted.

The ₹50 lakh question that secured Diljit Dosanjh's win was a musical one – quite fitting for a singer of his calibre. The question was: “Which famous musician composed the original distinctive tune that plays at the beginning of Doordarshan broadcasts?” The options were A. Ustad Bismillah Khan, B. Pandit Ravi Shankar, C. Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, D. Dr L. Subramaniam. Diljit used his 50-50 lifeline and chose option B, Pandit Ravi Shankar, which turned out to be correct.

For context, Pandit Ravi Shankar, the legendary sitar maestro, composed this iconic Doordarshan tune in 1976. It was later arranged by his student, Pandit Hari Prasad Chaurasia, and went on to become one of the most recognised sounds in Indian television history.

Premiered on August 11, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.