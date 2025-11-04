<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Power Line Technician Admits He Received Electric Shocks 4-5 Times During Work

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has been keeping viewers glued to their screens. The quiz-based reality show, which premiered on August 11, has been presenting viewers with interesting personal stories of its contestants.

In one of the latest promo videos, power line technician Sonu Singh took the hot seat. In a candid conversation with Big B, he shared the challenges of his work and how accidents are frequent in his field.

“Kaam humara bohot danger hai. Pole pe chadhna, line ki maintenance karna. Pata nahi kab current lag jaye. (Our work is very dangerous – climbing poles, doing line maintenance. You never know when you might get an electric shock),” revealed the lineman.

The contestant added that despite wearing safety gear, accidents are prone to happen. He confessed to having received an electric shock 4–5 times.

“Agar thoda bohot bhi current lag gaya toh hum pole se neeche girr skte hai jis mein humari taange tut skti hai, haath tut skta hai, sir bhi phut skta hai. Aur death bhi ho skti hai. (Even a small electric shock can make us fall off the pole – our legs could break, our hands could fracture, our head could get injured. It could even lead to death),” he noted.

Sharing his struggle, Sonu Singh added, “Kam karne ke liye tar ke tarf hath badhate hai na toh jhatka lagta hai. Toh woh tabtak mehsus hota hai jab tak hum chorte nahi hain. Chorne ke baad mehsus hota hai ki hum maut ke muh se wapis aaye hai. Lekin supply deni padhti hai time to time isliye honsla badhate hai. Agar mai nahi karunga toh yeh kaam kaun karega? (When we reach out our hands toward the wire, we get a shock – and we feel it until we let go. After that, it feels like we have just come back from the jaws of death. But we have to keep the power supply running on time, so we gather our courage. If I do not do it, then who will?)”

The video concluded with Amitabh Bachchan praising the contestant for his bravery.

KBC 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television.