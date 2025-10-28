On <i>KBC 17</i>, Amitabh Bachchan Recalls His Struggling Days When He Had No Money: "We Would Have Paani Puri"

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has been keeping viewers engaged with interesting trivia and fun anecdotes. In the latest episode, Big B invited contestant Himanshu for lunch at his residence after he correctly answered all Super Sandook questions.

Amitabh Bachchan Shares That Gajar Ka Halwa Is A Speciality At His Home

Amitabh Bachchan asked Himanshu about his food preferences. To this, he said, "I like paneer and aloo paratha." The veteran actor added that he always needs to have sweets.

Himanshu said, "I love sweets, especially gulaab jamun." Big B shared, "We will get gulaab jamun. But in my house, gajar ka halwa is a speciality, and whoever has eaten, will give you proof. Have it with a scoop of ice cream, it tastes heavenly."

Amitabh Bachchan Used To Have Paani Puri When He Had No Money

Later in the episode, contestant Sneha replaced Himanshu on the hot seat. She shared that she is from Deoghar, Jharkhand, and is a homemaker. Her life goal is to become an entrepreneur and start her own food truck.

She said, “Logon ko paani puri khaake jo comfort milti hai, I want to bring that comfort.” Big B mentioned, “When I was working and there would be no money, we would have paani puri.”

In a previous episode, a young contestant named Harshil asked Amitabh Bachchan whether his son, Abhishek Bachchan, likes biryani.

Harshil said, “Abhishek Bachchan ji ki ek film thi na Kaalidhar Laapata. To usme dikhaaya tha ki unko biryani bahut pasand hai. Vo asal mein hai kya biryani lover? [There is a film of Abhishek Bachchan called Kaalidhar Laapata. In that movie, it was shown that he loves biryani. Is he really a biryani lover in real life?]”

Big B replied, “Haan, bahut zabardast hain vo. Roj khaate hain biryani. [Yes, he absolutely loves it. He eats biryani every day.]”

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday. It is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.

