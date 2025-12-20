Singer B Praak, Wife Meera Welcome Second Child, A Baby Boy. See Announcement Post

Music composer and singer B Praak has shared happy news with his fans, announcing that he and his wife Meera Bachan have been blessed with a baby boy.

The couple announced the arrival of their second child on Friday, and well-wishes have been pouring in ever since.

The 'Teri Mitti' hitmaker took to his Instagram account on Friday to share the announcement with an adorable message. In the post, the couple revealed that their son was born on December 1, 2025, and spoke about the joy and gratitude they are feeling as a family.

In the message, B Praak and Meera described the birth of their newborn as a moment of "divine grace" and said it marked a phase of "new beginnings" in their lives. Along with the announcement, they also shared the name of their newborn son, Ddvij Bachan. Explaining its meaning, the couple said the name signifies being "twice born," which they described as a spiritual rebirth.

"DDVIJ BACHAN, Twice Born - A Spiritual Rebirth. By the divine grace of RadheShyam, we are blessed with a baby boy on December 1, 2025. Our hearts overflow with gratitude and joy. The sun rises again, bringing light, hope, and new beginnings into our lives," read the announcement image shared by the couple.

Soon after the announcement, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages.

"Blessings and love always!! Congratulations," wrote one user.

"Congratulations sir, Radha Rani ki kripa aise hi bani rahe, Radhe Radhe," wrote another.

B Praak and Meera Bachan tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first son the following year.

Pratik Bachan, aka B Praak, is one of the most popular voices in Punjabi and Hindi music, with a string of successful songs to his credit.

