Katrina Kaif With Mother-In-Law Veena Kaushal In A Picture-Perfect Moment. Pic Courtesy - Vicky Kaushal

Katrina with Veena Kaushal. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal did an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram on Friday. The actor, was asked by a fan during the session, "Apki life mein 'tu hai toh mujhe fir aur kya chahiye' kaun hai (who is the 'when I have you, I don't need anything else' in your life)?" Vicky Kaushal simply replied by posting a picture of his wife Katrina Kaif and his mom Veena Kaushal. No caption needed. Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal in December 2021 after dating for 2 years. They hosted big, fat wedding festivities in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. They hosted a private wedding in the presence of family members and very few friends from the film industry.

See Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Vicky Kaushal's Instagram story

Vicky Kaushal was recently asked if he would ever divorce Katrina Kaif and marry someone else. His reply was, "Shaam ko ghar bhi jaana hain. Aise tedhe-medhe sawaal pooch rahe ho. Baccha hoon, abhi bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawaab doon iska main? Itna Khatarnaak sawaal poocha hain! Sir, janmo-janmo tak [I have to go home in the evening and you are asking such twisted questions. I am still a child. Let me grow a little. How do I answer this? Such a dangerous question. Sir, for several lifetimes]."

In terms of work, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film released last year. She will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The actor was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera, alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also feature in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan.