Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer: Sara Ali Khan And Vicky Kaushal's Love Gone Awry

Sara Ali Khan shared this image. (courtesy: saraalikhan95 )

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal just dropped the trailer of their upcoming light-hearted drama film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and we must say it screams fun from miles away. Set in Indore, the movie opens with Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Soumya (Sara Ali Khan) enjoying a blissful marriage until it takes a turn for the worse. On the brink of divorce, the trailer then follows the lives of the husband-wife duo, who scout for ways to amicably end the marriage. The trailer spanning over 2 minutes is no less than a melting pot of emotions. From romance to drama to comedy, Sara and Vicky's latest film promises all and more.

Apart from showing the two flip sides of a marriage, the trailer also treats its fan to some foot-tapping music and power-packed dialogues.

Dropping the trailer, the makers wrote, "Iss baar, saari hadein hongi paar, jab divorce hoga sahparivaar. Dekhiye #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer, Out Now! In cinemas on 2nd June 2023(This time, all boundaries will the crossed when the divorce will turn into a family affair. Watch #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer, Out Now! In cinemas on 2nd June 2023)."

See the trailer here:

Sara Ali Khan shared a teaser on Sunday, featuring a few stills of Vicky and herself as a couple. She captioned it, “Romantic? Ya dramatic? Kya lagta hai aapko, kaisi hone waali hai humari kahani (romantic or dramatic, what do you think, what kind of story we will have)?”

After finishing the shoot, Sara penned a heartfelt note in which she expressed her gratitude to her team. "Can't believe it's already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better," she wrote.

The film also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others. The movie is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios and is set to release in theatres on June 2.