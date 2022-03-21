Karisma Shares Photo With 'Best Sister Ever' Kareena. Fans Are Worried About Bebo's Skin

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor from the Maldives (Courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

On Sunday, Karisma Kapoor treated her fans to a beautiful photo with sister Kareena Kapoor from their Maldives vacation. However, the photo left Kareena's fans worried. In the photo, Kareena's face appeared to be red due to the sunburn and her fans filled the comment section with questions. One wrote, "OMG Bebo skin." Another one claimed, "Bebo has a bad case of Rosacea." "Why your face like tomatoes," wrote another. One more asked, "Why is Bebo's face so red?" One commented, "What happened to Kareena's face?" "Why Kareena is looking red?" reads another comment. Karisma Kapoor captioned the photo as "Grateful for each other and everything in between. #bestsisterever. Pic credit - @thesamairakapur." Saba Ali Khan Pataudi left an array of lit and red heart emojis in the comment section. Dia Mirza also left red heart emojis in the comment section.

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor had left for the Maldives with their kids on March 14 and returned to Mumbai on March 19. Kareena and Karisma's friend Natasha Poonawalla was also in the Maldives with them. The Kapoor sisters had celebrated Holi in the Maldives and Kareena had wished her fans with her adorable photo, also featuring her younger son Jeh Ali Khan. She had captioned the photo as "On Holi we build sandcastles. Happy Holi!"

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which will release on August 11, 2022. The film is the official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and has been directed by Advait Chauhan.