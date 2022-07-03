Karisma Kapoor Misses Kareena And Malaika Arora As She Meets Amrita, Natasha Poonawalla In London

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Karisma Kapoor, who was busy shooting for Abhinay Deo's Brown in Kolkata, has taken some time off to relax with her family and friends in London. A few days ago, the actress jetted off to London and shared an update by dropping a picture with her sister Kareena Kapoor. Now, the actress has shared another photo from her London diaries, but this time, Kareena is missing. In the image, Karisma Kapoor is posing with her "girls" BFFs Amrita Arora and Natasha Poonawalla, in matching white outfits and in her caption, Karisma said that she is missing Kareena and Malika Arora. She wrote, "Afternoons like these #mygirls (heart emoticon) Missing Bebo and Malla.

Here have a look:

Karisma Kapoor "reunited" with her sister Kareena Kapoor in London. Check out the post below:

Kareena Kapoor has been holidaying in London with her family - husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh for a while now. On Saturday, she shared a picture posing with her "Jeh baba" and a rainbow in the background. Sharing the image, she wrote, "Can we cuddle under a rainbow always and forever? Cause there is nothing else I want or no where else I would rather be... My Jeh baba." She added the hashtag #Summer 2022."

Here have a look:

The Khan family also attended The Rolling Stones concert a few days ago.

Coming back to Karisma Kapoor, the actress has been busy shooting for her upcoming movie Brown. Before jetting off to London, she was in Kolkata and kept her Insta family updated by sharing pictures and videos from the sets on her Instagram stories.

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in ALTBalaji's Mentalhood.