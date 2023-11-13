Diwali 2023: Kareena Kapoor's Quest For 'Perfect Family Pic' Continues. See LOL Photo Fail

Image was shared by Kareena Kapoor. (Courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor has had another failed attempt to “get the perfect family” festive pictures this Diwali. Not our words but a confession by the star herself. The actress, who hosted a grand Diwali party with her husband Saif Ali Khan on Saturday, has dropped a series of pictures on Instagram. In the photos, Kareena and Saif can be seen posing with their sons - Jeh and Taimur. But it was little Jeh who stole the limelight with his shenanigans. Unlike his elder brother Taimur, Jeh had no time to pose for the lens, thus making for some fun pictures. The first blurry frame shows Saif and Taimur flashing their million-dollar smiles at the camera, while Jeh is busy playing with his kurta sleeves. Kareena is seen looking at Jeh, trying to gain his attention. With Jeh goofily playing around in each of the pictures, he was successful in diverting the attention of Saif, Taimur and Kareena from the camera lens.

In one of the images, Saif and Kareena also share a picture-perfect moment together. For the occasion, Kareena picked a fuchsia pink suit, while Saif opted for a white dhoti and kurta. Taimur and Jeh were dressed in colourful kurta-pyjamas.

Sharing the picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Year after year and still trying to get the perfect family picture … But nonetheless… Happy Diwali lovely people...from our heart to yours…” Of course, Jeh's goofiness won over the internet. Replying to the post, Konkona Sen Sharma dropped a handful of hearts. F.I.R. actress Kavita Kaushik commented, “Too cute.” Kareena's BFF Malaika Arora and Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi also dropped red heart emoticons.

Before this, Kareena Kapoor also shared glimpses of the Diwali preparations at the Pataudi-Kapoor house. She dropped two pictures on Instagram ahead of the grand Diwali party she hosted. In the first image, Kareena is seen sitting on the floor and the rangoli. While Taimur is sitting next to her, Jeh can be seen ruining the rangoli by stepping all over it. Saif, on the other hand, can be seen posing for the camera. The next slide shows little Jeh playing with rangoli colours on the floor. Along with the pictures, Kareena wrote, “Aiyoooo when the family decides to do Rangoli…or Holi…no idea …but what matters is we had fun…Let the festivities begin love and laughter to everyone.”

It comes as no surprise that Kareena Kapoor's Diwali party was a star-studded affair. The guest list included some of the biggest names in Bollywood including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor Sara Ali Khan and many others. Kareena's sister, actress Karisma Kapoor has also treated her Instagram family to a series of inside pictures from the party. Take a look at it here:

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan. The actress will be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, Rhea Kapoor's The Crew and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.