Rohit Shetty On Working With Kareena Kapoor In 4 Films: 'Nothing Has Changed, Bebo Is Still The Same'

Director Rohit Shetty was full of praises for Kareena Kapoor as he dropped a brand new poster of the We Are Family actor from his upcoming film Singham Again on Wednesday. In the poster, Kareena Kapoor, who plays Singham aka Ajay Devgn's love interest, can be seen holding a gun. Sharing the poster, Rohit Shetty wrote a heartfelt note on working with Kareena Kapoor in four films so far. He wrote, "Meet the strength behind Singham…Avni Bajirao Singham. We first worked together in 2007. 3 blockbusters till now, Golmaal Returns, Golmaal 3, Singham returns. And now working on our fourth project… Singham Again…16 year long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet and hardworking."

After Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone's posters, the makers shared Kareena Kapoor aka Avni Singham's first look from the film on Wednesday. The post was also reshared with Kareena Kapoor alongside a caption that read, "It's about time… Rejoining forces with the cop verse."

Deepika Padukone joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Sharing her first look from the film, she wrote, "Introducing...Shakti Shetty." She has previously worked with Rohit Shetty in Chennai Express and a cameo appearance in a song from Cirkus.

About Rohit Shetty's cop universe - the 2021 film Sooryavanshi was the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer Singh played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba, while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba.